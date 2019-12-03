2 cats rescued from fire at Cy Creek apartments

Cy Creek EMS rescued two cats from an apartment fire.

It happened on Tuesday around noon at Apple Wood Village Apartments, located in the 4500 block of Cypresswood.

Klein, Ponderosa, and Spring fire departments responded and found heavy smoke coming from the apartment. The fire was contained to one apartment, and fire fighters found two cats inside the apartment.

Firefighters brought both cats out of the apartment and said they suffered from slight smoke inhalation. They medically treated them with oxygen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.