2 babies injured in crash following possible road rage shooting, Harris County sheriff says

At least two babies are hurt in a car crash following a possible road rage shooting that injured a male driver in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says crews are responding to the incident in the 400 block of W. Richey Rd near Ella Blvd.

According to a tweet by the sheriff, suspects in a white pickup shot a male in another car.

Then, the injured driver crashed head-on into a third unrelated vehicle. Two infants in that third vehicle were subsequently injured in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.