$19M Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Montgomery County

Check your tickets! Someone won the jackpot, and the prize has yet to be claimed.

The Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated annuitized $19 million matched all six numbers for the Sept. 17 drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.

Lottery officials say the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, and the person who claims the prize will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 17 drawing were 5-9-18-22-35-48.

"We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Nearly 60,000 Lotto Texas tickets sold for the same drawing won smaller prizes ranging from $2 to $12,002, officials say.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.