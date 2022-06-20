Houston cold case: Texas Rangers search for answers in 1996 murder of Kristen Lea Wilson

article

An increased reward is being offered for a decades-old cold case out of southwest Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help with information on the 1996 murder of Kristen Lea Wilson.

Authorities say on November 28, 1996, Kristen did not arrive at her family's home for Thanksgiving dinner. Her parents went to her apartment on Meadowglen Lane and discovered the door unlocked. Their 29-year-old daughter, who had last been seen the day before, was found dead inside.

It's believed that Kristen's killer broke into her apartment before she came home, waited for her to arrive, and then strangled her.

She was found partially nude, and may have been sexually assaulted by her attacker, as well. Investigators determined that nothing was taken from her apartment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety of Kristen Lea Wilson.

Houston Police Department investigated the case extensively, but no leads were developed. During the course of the investigation, several people were cleared from suspicion, but no suspects were identified.

The Texas Rangers are assisting HPD with the investigation. Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.