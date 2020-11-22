19-year-old woman killed in crash in Harris Co. after altercation outside a bank

article

One woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle in North Harris County.



Authorities said the crash occurred on the 200 block of West Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that a fight broke out between two men outside of a bank parking lot.



That’s when, according to Gonzalez, one man hopped in a sedan driven by a 19-year-old woman, and sped off with her door open onto West Road.



The sedan was then struck by a maroon truck, authorities stated.

Authorities said because the female driver’s door was open and she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.



The driver of the truck, according to authorities, attempted to flee the scene and was located by an off-duty officer several hundred yards away walking away from the scene.



The driver of the truck was detained and was determined to be intoxicated.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the driver of the truck will be charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.



The passenger in the sedan wasn’t injured.



The victim's name has not yet been released by authorities.