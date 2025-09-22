19-year-old free on bond accused of raping 67-year-old woman just weeks after being found mentally competent

The Brief On June 15, 2023, Malajah Mcewen is charged with felony assault. After spending seven months at Rusk State Hospital, Mcewen is found competent to stand trial. Following his release from the state hospital on August 1, 2024, a judge orders Mcewen to live at a halfway house just south of downtown. The man in charge tells FOX 26, Mcewen was not a good fit and needed more stringent care.



On June 15, 2023, Malajah Mcewen was charged with felony assault.

The backstory:

"He actually bit a police officer," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Mcewen spent months free from jail on personal recognizance bond until he's declared incompetent.

After spending seven months at Rusk State Hospital, Mcewen is found competent to stand trial.

He returns to Harris County, and his PR bond is reinstated.

Following his release from the state hospital on August 1, 2024, a judge orders Mcewen to live at a halfway house just south of downtown.

The man in charge tells FOX 26, Mcewen was not a good fit and needed more stringent care.

Mcewen ends up at a west side group home, Creekview Adult Health Care Services.

About a month after moving in, police say Mcewen attacked another resident, a 67-year-old woman.

He's now in a mental facility in north Texas.

Mcewen is the third defendant FOX 26 has found since last June who was charged with felonies just months after being found competent.

Like Mcewen, Rocky Annis and Gregory Wayne Brooks were linked to sex crimes while free from jail on PR bonds.