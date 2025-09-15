19-year-old, 3 juveniles allegedly drive pick-up truck through Academy store

The Brief Anthony Arroyo, 19, and three juveniles have been charged with criminal mischief over $300,000 in Harris County. The group is accused of driving a pick-up truck through the front of an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in an attempt to steal guns. Arroyo and one of the juveniles were also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The three juveniles are allegedly high school students.



Three juveniles were arrested alongside a 19-year-old for allegedly driving a pick-up truck through the front of an Academy Sports + Outdoors store.

Anthony Arroyo, 19, has been charged with criminal mischief over $300,000 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Harris County.

Four arrested, charged for Academy crash

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported on Saturday, Arroyo was booked into Harris County Jail. Three other juveniles, ages 15, 16, and 16, are also allegedly connected to the incident and were also charged with criminal mischief over $300,000. One of the three has an additional charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to Arroyo's court hearing, surveillance video showed the 19-year-old driving a Chevy Silverado through the front of the Academy store all the way to the back where the gun cases are.

Arroyo and the three teens tried to break the glass, but it didn't break, so they drove through the gun cases with the truck, as was stated in the court video. All four got out of the truck and left the scene in a gray Volkswagen.

Anthony Arroyo

Harris County authorities were investigating a string of burglaries of vehicles and credit cards, and were able to get a list of suspects using the credit cards at Walmart stores. Video from a Walmart showed the stolen Gray Volkwagon at that specific store.

In the court hearing video, it is stated detectives were able to identify the suspects and track down the three teen suspects, who turned out to be high school students.

What we don't know:

The three juveniles have not been named.