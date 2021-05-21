18-year-old man dies in fiery crash in north Houston

article

Houston police say an 18-year-old man died after crashing in a car that matched the description of a vehicle that officers had lost sight of during a chase.

The crash occurred in the 6000 block of the East Hardy Toll Road around 3:50 a.m. Friday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The incident began a few miles away when officers responded to a burglary of a business in the 18200 block of the Eastex Freeway.

When officers arrived, they saw a blue Dodge Challenger attempting to leave the location. Police say the vehicle went to the back of the parking lot and, by the time officers arrived, the vehicle was left unoccupied with the engine running.

As other HPD patrol vehicles arrived on scene, police say a gray Dodge Charger pulled out from a dark spot across the street and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Police initiated a pursuit. It went northbound on the Eastex Freeway to the North Sam Houston Tollway East westbound.

According to HPD, officers lost sight of the vehicle before the Hardy Toll Road exit and continued on the Sam Houston Parkway before ending the pursuit.

A short time later, a car was found crashed into a wall at the intersection of the Sam Houston Parkway service road and the Hardy Toll Road. Police say the car matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

The car was engulfed in flames. The 18-year-old man in the car was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP