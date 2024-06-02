All mainlanes of I-45 North going southbound continue to be closed after an 18-wheeler carrying fuel caught fire.

Houston Fire Department officials responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. at 5500 North Freeway near Tidwell. A truck with around 8,800 gallons of unleaded fuel had caught fire, authorities report.

Two bystanders were injured and taken to the hospital, officials say. One had non-life life-threatening injuries and the other is in unknown condition.

According to HFD, Hazmat crews arrived at the scene and applied a foam blanket. Texas Department of Transportation and a private hazmat company the truck owner hired are also at the scene assisting.

It will take multiple hours for the scene to clear.

All mainlanes of I-45 North southbound at Tidwell are closed at this time.