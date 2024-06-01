A man was shot to death when an unknown group of suspects showed up at a dice game in northeast Harris County early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a trucking business in the 13100 block of Forest Acres Drive around midnight.

Authorities say some of the workers were known to hang out at the business after work, and there’s a regular dice game that happens at the location.

According to the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Hector Ruiz was playing dice when the players were approached by an unknown group of males and some type of altercation ensued. Police say the suspects opened fire and shot Ruiz. Ruiz died at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, and the suspects possibly went to the location because of the regular dice game.

The investigation is still underway. The suspects were described only as several Hispanic males driving a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.