An 18-wheeler fire has caused several lanes to shut down in east Harris County.

Earlier today, Harris County Sheriff's Office units swiftly responded to reports of an 18-wheeler engulfed in flames in the 11000 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road. The situation demanded the intervention of the Fire Department, Hazmat teams, and a heavy-duty wrecker to manage the blaze and potential hazardous materials.

Authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

The incident has forced the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes on Crosby Lynchburg Road. Traffic is being redirected to ensure public safety and facilitate the cleanup efforts.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Ruben White Drive, while northbound traffic is being rerouted at Grace Lane. The road closures are expected to remain in effect until the site is completely cleared and safe for travel.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes to minimize delays. Emergency crews are working diligently to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.