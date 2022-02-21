17-year-old injured in brawl at Katy park dies; juvenile faces murder charge

article

A 17-year-old who was injured during a brawl at a Katy park last week has died, authorities say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Marlon Robinson passed away at a hospital on Sunday.

The sheriff says a charge filed on a juvenile in connection to the case has been upgraded to murder. According to Katy ISD, so far three people have been charged and one has been arrested for their involvement in the fight.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 14 at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park.

Authorities said a total of six people, most of them juveniles, were injured. Two of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One person suffered a dislocated shoulder and was transported to the hospital. Another person was also transported to the hospital by ground with a cut to the hand.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 11-18 individuals, males and females, were believed to have been involved in the "massive type brawl."

Authorities said they did recover one knife and other blunt instruments at the scene. It's unclear at this time what the motive behind the fight was.

After the report of Marlon Robinson's death from the violent incident, Katy ISD released the following statement:

"The District has been informed that one of the youth involved in the heinous and senseless act of violence that took place at Beckendorff Family Park on February 14 has tragically lost his life due to the incident. District personnel’s thoughts are with the family, individuals and community impacted. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigating agency on the case, has apprised that three individuals have been charged and one individual has been arrested for their involvement in the altercation that took place at the park."