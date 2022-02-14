Four people hurt in afterschool brawl at park; Katy ISD confirms students involved

At least four people are injured in what officials suspect was an afterschool brawl involving Katy ISD students at a Katy park – two victims were transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office says it happened Monday afternoon at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park, which is located next to Katy ISD's Raines Academy.

They say a juvenile and an 18-year-old were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight in unknown condition.

They say one suspect suffered a dislocated shoulder and was transported to a Katy-area hospital. Another suspect was also transported by ground with a cut to the hand.

Pct. 5 says some people took bats to the park and started smashing out car windows.

The fight was allegedly over two females, according to officials.

SkyFOX was over the park as several law enforcement agencies, first responders and investigators flooded the scene.

Katy ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed."