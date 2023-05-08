Houston shooting: 17-year-old charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault in southwest Houston

article

A 17-year-old is facing several charges following an April shooting in southwest Houston.

According to police, 17-year-old Bairon Guerra is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred back on April 12 at 8599 West Bellfort Avenue, just after 7:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim, who was struck by gunfire.

Further investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a fight between Guerra and another juvenile.

Police said as Guerra was firing a rifle towards the juvenile running across the street, Guerra struck a moving vehicle and a juvenile male was struck.

Guerra later fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries.

Further investigation revealed that Guerra was the suspect. He was arrested last Thursday without incident and was charged for his role in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.