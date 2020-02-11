17-year-old boy shot in face in Katy

article

Fort Bend County Sheriff's reports a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend in Katy.

Investigators say the 17-year-old victim got into an altercation in front of his home and was shot in the face.

The teen was transported to a hospital in downtown Houston. The 17-year-old is expected to live.

Police are looking for three to four suspects in this shooting. Investigators are looking for the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene.