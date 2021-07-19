156 COVID-19 cases in Galveston County linked to church camp outbreak

article

The Galveston County Health District says more than 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked to a recent church camp outbreak.

As of Monday, GCHD is reporting 156 cases in Galveston County residents that are linked to the outbreak.

Officials say 20 samples have tested positive for the Delta variant, five of which are breakthrough cases. Fifteen other breakthrough cases have also been reported.

A breakthrough case is someone who becomes infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

According to a release, the camp took place late last month outside of Galveston County at a campground rented exclusively by a local church. Over 450 adults and youth in grades six-12 from the area attended.

Officials said they were notified of the first positive COVID-19 case tied to the camp back on Jun 27.

The health district said they were working closely with church leadership to investigate the outbreak, trace potential contacts and offer guidance and resources.

Officials stated the youth group did not leave the campground during their stay and they did have contact with counselors from their church. No other campers were on site.