Galveston County Health District investigating COVID-19 outbreak at church camp, over 125 people test positive

The Galveston County Health District is investigating following a COVID-19 outbreak at a church camp that so far has resulted in 20 Galveston County youth and adults testing positive for COVID-19.



According to a release, the camp took place late last month outside of Galveston County at a campground rented exclusively by a local church. Over 450 adults and youth in grades six-12 from the area attended.



Officials said they were notified of the first positive COVID-19 case tied to the camp back on Jun 27, and since, 20 Galveston County youth and adults tested positive.

The health district said they are working closely with church leadership to investigate the outbreak, trace potential contacts and offer guidance and resources.



Officials stated the youth group did not leave the campground during their stay and they did have contact with counselors from their church. No other campers were on site.



The release stated that the 20 cases reported represent Galveston County residents who have been reported to the health district at this time. The church did report to the health district more than 125 youth and adults who were on the trip told the church they tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home.

The church believes hundreds more could have been exposed at the camp and when sick campers returned home, according to the release.



"This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions," said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority. "If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time. These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community."



Anyone who attended the church camp who begins to feel sick or is a close contact of someone who is COVID-19 positive, should get tested and quarantine at home while waiting for test results. Those who are not vaccinated, including children younger than 12 years old, should continue to wear a face mask and social distance in public settings.