14 years after Hurricane Ike, efforts to build the Ike Dike protection barrier move slowly

Nine years before Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Ike struck just east of Galveston Island, causing extensive damage and flooding. The idea of building the so-called Ike Dike, to protect against future storm surge and flooding, has been developing ever since.

Over the summer, the expensive and complicated project got an important vote of support.

Whether it's a bad memory or a page in the history books, storm surge had already topped the Galveston Seaway by the time Ike roared ashore while category two winds virtually wiped the Bolivar Peninsula clean of homes and businesses there. Along its path, Ike caused $38 billion worth of damage.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown remembers getting off the island just in time, "It was shocking to see how much of this island was destroyed."



With concern that a stronger storm that could track straight into Houston would be even worse, the idea of building a barrier that could hold back the storm surge, was born. Mechanical gates, pumps, and barriers, modeled after similar flood control in the Netherlands, were proposed for the entrance into Galveston Bay and along the coast from High Island to the west end of Galveston Island.

The Ike Dike, as it's become known, would cost more than $30 billion. This summer, both the House and Senate voted to authorize the Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning for the massive project. Friendswood Congressman Randy Weber, who has co-sponsored the Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act is cautiously optimistic 'politics' won't get in the way.

"If the president would be 'for' it; continue to be for it; that would go a long way toward answering your question, 'Do I sense any opposition?' Not yet," says Weber.

Dutch professor Bas Jonkman is a flood expert who has consulted on the Ike Dike design. He says plans like these are monumental and isn't surprised it's taken so long.

"In that sense, I think it's not going slow, or anything," says Prof Jonkman, "It needs its time, but it would be quite an accomplishment, if this kind of proactive planning would, indeed, be accomplished."

For those close to the water, leaders say there is wide belief that it must be accomplished to protect life, property, and interests far beyond the Gulf Coast.

"We're the gateway for one of the largest refinery systems and shipping systems in the world," said Brown. "Here in Galveston, that has connotations for this area, the entire nation, and the world."

But in the years still that it would take to construct, supporters say the Texas coast remains vulnerable.