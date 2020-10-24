13-year-old in critical condition after crash in Houston
HOUSTON - A 13-year-old is in critical condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a dirt bike, officials said.
The Cy-Fair Fire Department said the crash occurred in the 9600 block of Zaka Road on Saturday evening.
Authorities said the 13-year-old was treated by Cy-Fair EMS then life flighted to Memorial Hospital.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.