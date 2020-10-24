Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old in critical condition after crash in Houston

Photo from the scene. (Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO)

HOUSTON - A 13-year-old is in critical condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a dirt bike, officials said. 

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said the crash occurred in the 9600 block of Zaka Road on Saturday evening. 

Authorities said the 13-year-old was treated by Cy-Fair EMS then life flighted to Memorial Hospital. 

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. 