13-year-old in critical condition after crash in Houston

A 13-year-old is in critical condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a dirt bike, officials said.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said the crash occurred in the 9600 block of Zaka Road on Saturday evening.

Authorities said the 13-year-old was treated by Cy-Fair EMS then life flighted to Memorial Hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.