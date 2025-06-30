12-year-old killed riding his bike in northeast Houston; up to $5,000 reward offered

The Brief Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward in the hit-and-run death of 12-year-old Zachariah Benjamin. Benjamin was hit by a vehicle after he was chased by a dog and lost control of his bike, falling into the roadway. Harris County Sheriff's Office reports the vehicle was a Black Chrysler 300, believed to have front-end damage.



A reward has been offered in the death of 12-year-old Zachariah Benjamin, who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in northeast Harris County.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 to anyone who may have information that leads to a charge or arrest in the case.

12-year-old hit, killed riding bicycle

The backstory:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Benjamin was riding his bicycle down the sidewalk in the 11900 block of Suburban Street after playing with friends.

Officials said surveillance video showed the 12-year-old being chased by a dog, causing him to lose control of his bike and fall on the roadway. Benjamin was then hit by a black vehicle which left the scene.

Harris County Sheriff's Office reports the vehicle was a Black Chrysler 300, believed to have front-end damage.

Some citizens nearby told authorities they saw the speeding vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. They said they saw bicycle parts and car parts, and then they saw the child.

The sheriff's office said the citizens got out, tended to the child, and performed CPR until paramedics arrived in an attempt to save the child. However, once authorities arrived at the scene there was no sign of life and the child was pronounced dead.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. All cases/warrants are active at the time this post was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston is not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.