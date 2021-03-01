12-year-old boy, dog reported missing in SE Houston

article

Authorities need your help locating a 12-year-old boy and a dog reported missing on Monday morning.



We’re told Nicholas Williams went missing between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at the Village at Palm Center Apartments, located on the 5100 block of Griggs Road in Houston.

According to family members, Nicholas was woken up by his mother for school and to let his dog, CoCo, outside.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Nicholas and CoCo have both been missing since he’s taken her outside, family members said.

We’re told that Nicholas is unfamiliar with the southwest area of Houston.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Family members said they’ve been searching all day with no clues of his whereabouts.



If you’ve seen Nicholas or CoCo, contact Houston police at (713) 308-0080.