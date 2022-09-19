12-foot alligator captured in middle of road in Harris County neighborhood
While you may run into traffic on Monday morning, you won’t have to worry about running into this on your commute.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office shared photos of a 12-foot alligator that was captured in a neighborhood near Atascocita.
MORE: Nearly 11-foot alligator captured in Cinco Ranch subdivision
Constable deputies responded to a report of an alligator that was in the middle of the road in the 13800 block of N Lake Brand Lane in the Waters Edge subdivision.
The constable’s office says the gator was safely captured and is now in animal control’s possession.
Just last week, a nearly 11-foot alligator was captured in the Cinco Ranch subdivision.