The Houston Humane Society says six cats were rescued and more than a dozen other animals were found dead in a vacant apartment without air conditioning.

The organization says the rescue took place last week, after days of extreme hot temperatures in Houston. The area has been under a series of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings since mid-June.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Houston Humane Society

The humane society says six cats were found alive in the vacant apartment, but they were emaciated and dehydrated with a flea infestation. They were taken to the humane society’s shelter for treatment.

Sadly, the organization says twelve other cats and one dog were also found dead in the apartment.

The humane society is reminding pet owners that Houston’s heat can be harmful for animals, just as it is for humans. They say it is dangerous to abandon a pet indoors without air conditioning or leave it tethered outside without supervision.

Under Texas law, pet owners who leave their dogs tied up outside are required to provide them with shelter from extreme high temperatures and potable drinking water.

The humane society says anyone concerned by an animal in danger at a rental property can contact their apartment manager or request an animal wellness check from the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce by calling 832-927-PAWS.