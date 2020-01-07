10-year-old shot by his 12-year-old friend, 17-year-old shot at separate scene: HCSO

Harris County deputies are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 12-year-old friend.

According to deputies, they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the child was brought to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. The 10-year-old boy was shot with a long rifle.

The child is currently in surgery and is expected to survive.

Busy evening for @HCSOTexas. Investigators are out at 14333 Philippine Street where a possible altercation between teens left a 16-year-old shot. Teen was said to be stable. At a separate scene, a 10-year-old was accidently shot by his 12-yr-old friend with a long rifle. Child — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020

is in surgery but expected to survive. Is this the new normal? #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020

Deputies are also at another scene at 14333 Philippine Street, where a possible altercation between teens left a 17-year-old shot.

"Is this the new normal?" Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked in a tweet.

