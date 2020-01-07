Expand / Collapse search

10-year-old shot by his 12-year-old friend, 17-year-old shot at separate scene: HCSO

Harris County
10-year-old shot by friend, rushed to hospital

According to deputies, they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the child was brought to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. The 10-year-old boy was shot with a long rifle.

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 12-year-old friend.

The child is currently in surgery and is expected to survive.

Deputies are also at another scene at 14333 Philippine Street, where a possible altercation between teens left a 17-year-old shot.

17-year-old shot during altercation: HCSO

A shooting happened when the sheriff's office says a 17-year-old got into an argument with other teens.

"Is this the new normal?" Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked in a tweet.

