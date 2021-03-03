Amber Alert issued for missing Carrollton girl whose mother was found dead

article

Carrollton police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl after her mother was found dead overnight.

There is now an active Amber Alert in Texas for Rosemary Lee Singer.

Her mother, 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by a roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Hebron Parkway near Josey Lane.

Police think Rosemary may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is Ramos' ex-husband.

He may be driving Maria's 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with the Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Singer is described as a 35-year-old white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 235 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a blue banana as a face mask.

Rosemary is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, red and gray shirt with writing, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes.

Singer has ties to Hillsboro, south of Dallas, but police aren’t sure where he is headed.

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to call 911 immediately.