10 Spring ISD campuses offering free summer meals program

Officials with Spring ISD have announced a free summer meals program at 10 of its campuses.

Children up to the age of 18 who live in the Spring area will have access to free breakfast and lunch through the Spring Independent School District’s Summer Feeding Program. Children aged 18 and under are eligible and do not have to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive free meals at the participating schools.

Here's the full list of the participating schools:

Beginning June 6, the program will offer meals on-site Monday through Thursday. On-site summer meals will be offered at the following campuses throughout the district:

- Burchett Elementary School, 3366 James C Leo Dr., Spring, 77373

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 pm

- Clark Elementary School, 1825 Rushworth Dr., Houston, 77014

June 6 – July 13 (Monday – Friday in June, Monday – Thursday in July)

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

- Heritage Elementary School, 12255 T.C. Jester Blvd., Houston, 77067

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

- Hoyland Elementary School, 2200 Wittershaw Dr., Houston, 77090

June 6 – July 20

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

- Major Elementary School, 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston, 77090

June 6 – July 13

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

- McNabb Elementary School, 743 E. Cypresswood Dr., Houston, 77373

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

- Bailey Middle School, 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring, 77373

June 6 – July 13

Breakfast, 9:15 - 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

- Claughton Middle School, 3000 Spears Rd., Houston, 77067

June 6 – July 13

Breakfast, 9:15 - 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

- School for International Studies at Bammel, 16711 Ella Blvd., Houston, 77090

June 6 – July 20

Breakfast, 9:15 - 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

- Westfield High School, 16713 Ella Blvd., Houston, 77090

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 7:15 - 7:45 a.m.; Lunch, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Please note: Spring ISD is closed on Fridays except for June 23. The district is also closed on June 19 and July 4. The locations and times listed above are subject to change.