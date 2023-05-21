The summer season is approaching which means many people will want to visit sandy beaches to lay out in the sun and relax.

Texas has miles of coastline thanks to its location along the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

Here's a list of some of the best beaches in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Boca Chica

Boca Chica is located north of Mexico across the Rio Grande. It’s a serene and laid back beach destination in Texas with fishing, swimming, surfing, snorkeling and more, you just have to bring your own equipment.

Padre Island National Seashore

Southeast of Corpus Christi is Padre Island National Seashore and stretches across 70 miles of beaches, dunes, and tidal flats. You can camp, kayak, windsurf, and swim in this protected area. It could be the best spot for long walks on the beach with its soft and wide shoreline. Visitors can learn more about local wildlife and conservation efforts from park rangers during interpretive programs and public sea turtle hatchling releases.

South Padre Island

South Padre Island's beaches are located in the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the most coveted sands can be found in Isla Blanca Park, which sits on the southern edge of the island and features pavilions with food options, boating facilities, fishing spots, and more.

Mustang Island

Mustang Island is located east of Corpus Christi and a favorite for families and active travelers. Visitors can surf and camp or kayak, canoe, and paddleboard in the Mustang Island State Park Paddling Trail.

Rockport Beach

Overlooking Aransas Bay is Rockport Beach in southeastern Texas with its crescent-shaped beach! You can find volleyball courts, picnic tables, and a pier that's a hot spot for fishing. The Rockport Beach shore is so pristine that it was recognized as the first Blue Wave Beach in Texas by the Clean Beaches Coalition.

Crystal Beach

Crystal Beach is in the Bolivar Peninsula, which separates Galveston Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. The beach is accessible by ferry from Galveston meaning its ratio of hermit crabs to beachgoers is often quite distinct.

Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi has its own beaches you can make a trip to! McGee Beach – a small, clean option within walking distance of downtown – offers gentle waves and a jetty for fishing. There's also North Beach, which beachgoers can reach by crossing the Harbor Bridge.

Lighthouse Beach

Lighthouse Beach is located in Port Lavaca where children can take advantage of the beach’s splash pad and those older can swim in Lavaca Bay. The shoreline of Lighthouse Beach also doubles as a bird sanctuary, so nature lovers will likely love taking a short stroll on the beach's Formosa Wetlands Walkway.

Matagorda Bay Nature Park

Two miles of coastline and 1,333 acres of land make up the Matagorda Bay Nature Park. Texas' Colorado River flows more than 800 miles southeast across the state until it empties into the Gulf of Mexico by the park. You can also try horseback riding on the beach and looking for birds in the park's coastal marshes.

Surfside Beach, TX

Surfside Beach is located 40 miles southwest of Galveston. The beach’s deep water creates superb conditions for surfing, kayaking, and windsurfing. Surfside Beach’s shoreline’s clean environment and soft sand provide an ideal setting for soaking up some sun while napping or reading a book.