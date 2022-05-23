1 transported to hospital after crash with fire truck in SE Houston
HOUSTON - One person was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a car and a fire truck in southeast Houston, officials say.
The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of the Gulf Freeway.
According to the Houston Fire Department, a fire engine was blocking the roadway for another wreck when a vehicle struck the fire engine.
No firefighters were injured, but another person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to HFD.