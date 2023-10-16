The Harris County Sheriff's office is investigating a train-truck collision at 11699 Mesa Dr on Monday.

Deputies say a train collided with a 2004 GMC pickup towing a trailer going northbound on 11700 block of Mesa Dr.

The owner and driver of the truck was, Henry Hawkins. Around 4:38 p.m. officials say a BNSF train was traveling Northeast on the railroad tracks.

The crossing arms were activated for the train and Hawkins did not stop and drove on the tracks.

According to police, the driver was headed southbound lane of Mesa Drive and collided with train.

Police say the train struck the left side of truck and disconnected the trailer pushing the truck along the tracks.

Medical officials pronounced the driver of the truck dead on the scene.

The Harris County Police Department received a call of a train-vehicle accident at 11699 Mesa Dr on Monday.

The case is being investigated by the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.