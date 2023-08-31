Two crashes involving trains and 18-wheelers Thursday across Houston area

In two separate incidents Thursday across the Houston area, trains collided into 18-wheelers and both crashes were caught on camera.

The first crash occurred Thursday morning in New Caney on a railroad crossing off Loop 494. A stuck truck driver raced out of his rig and recorded cell phone video as a speeding train collided with the trailer. The rig had been carrying a large concrete mixer. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Then, just hours later another train crash in the Cypress area.

Dashcam video from a Cy-Fire firefighter’s vehicle shows a train colliding with a second 18-wheeler. Trevor Wright, a Cy-Fire firefighter, just happened to be stopped nearby.

"I saw the arms come down on the 18-wheeler, and it wasn’t moving," said Wright. "I thought, this isn’t going to end well. I didn’t know if he knew the train was coming or not."

The trailer from this crash was empty, but the involved train was pulling tanks of flammable liquid. No injuries were reported at this collision either.

"I’m glad it wasn’t worse," said Wright. "I’m glad the wreck wasn’t worse. It was carrying some flammable combustible liquids. Fortunately, it stayed on the tracks. There was no damage to the tanks the train was carrying."