Houston Police responded to a pedestrian-train collision near Wallisville Road and Hahlo Street on Monday.

Around 10:12 a.m., authorities arrived on the scene to find a person hit by a train and badly injured.

Authorities later said the person who was struck was killed in the collision.

The Houston Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Authorities say they are still investigating and will release more information.