The Harris County Sheriff's office is investigating a train-vehicle collision at 11699 Mesa Dr on Monday.

Deputies say a train collided with a white truck at the intersection of Garrett Rd and Furay Rd.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Medical officials pronounced the driver of the truck dead on the scene.

The Harris County Police Department received a call of a train-vehicle accident at 11699 Mesa Dr on Monday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.

Officials say they will give more information about the crash as the investigation continues.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE