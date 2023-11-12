The Harris County Sheriff's Office have arrested a person in connection to a shooting at the Lake Houston Methodist Church's parking lot. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED:Houston Crime: Man dies after getting shot in neck by four men in Northwest Houston

Deputies say they responded to a shooting on 23606 FM-2100. There is no information about the identity of the shooter or victim.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to officials, one person has been detained.

SUGGESTED:US-59 in Houston shutdown at Chimney Rock after police officer, suspect shot

Deputies will release more information as the investigation continues.