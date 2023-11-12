1 person dead, multiple shots fired at Lake Houston Methodist Church
HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office have arrested a person in connection to a shooting at the Lake Houston Methodist Church's parking lot. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED:Houston Crime: Man dies after getting shot in neck by four men in Northwest Houston
Deputies say they responded to a shooting on 23606 FM-2100. There is no information about the identity of the shooter or victim.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
According to officials, one person has been detained.
SUGGESTED:US-59 in Houston shutdown at Chimney Rock after police officer, suspect shot
Deputies will release more information as the investigation continues.