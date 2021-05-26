Expand / Collapse search
1 killed, two injured following shooting in NW Houston

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Wednesday. 

Details are limited but the Houston Police Department said the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of DeSoto. 

Authorities said one woman was killed and two others, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital. 

Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Police said a possible suspect has been detained. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for the latest information. 