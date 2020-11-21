1 killed in possible road-rage shooting in SW Houston

Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Saturday night.

According to Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department Night Command, officers responded to the 7900 block of Beechnut Street in reference to a fatality at the Chevron gas station.

Pavel said when the officers arrived, the found a victim had been shot and died from their injuries.

Police stated the victim’s vehicle did crash into two other vehicles at the location. However, no one was injured in that crash.

Authorities said the shooting may have been from road-rage, but that remains under investigation as the shooting did not occur at the Chevron gas station.

No suspect information was released by authorities.

If you have any information in connection with this deadly shooting, contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.