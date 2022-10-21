1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m.

Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two have been transported.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

