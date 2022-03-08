1 injured in apartment fire in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person was transported to the hospital after an apartment fire in northeast Houston early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Liberty Road near Easy Street.
When firefighters arrived, there was fire visible in one of the units. Officials say two of the seven units were damaged.
One person was injured and transported to the hospital, fire officials say. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
