Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County.

Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529.

Preliminary details is an unidentified male driver was in a Sling Shot going westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed into four other vehicles.

That driver was taken to the hospital via Life Flight in serious condition and authorities do not believe he will survive.

Other drivers in the accident however, remained at the scene and did not report any injuries.

It's unclear why the Sling Shot driver was going in the opposite direction, but officials are investigating whether alcohol played a factor.

No additional information was made available, as of this writing.