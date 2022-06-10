1 dead, another injured after crash in east Houston

article

A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in east Houston, police say.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 12700 block of the East Freeway service road.

According to police, the 20-year-old driver of a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the median. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police at the scene said there were bullet holes in the back of the car, but it wasn’t clear if they were related to the crash or if they were from a prior incident.

The investigation is ongoing.