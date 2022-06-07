1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in north Houston
article
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on Tuesday morning.
Homicide investigators are responding to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Greens Road.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS
Police said a female was fatally shot around 10:15 a.m. They did not release any further details about the person who was shot or a suspect in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.