1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in north Houston

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on Tuesday morning.

Homicide investigators are responding to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Greens Road.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police said a female was fatally shot around 10:15 a.m. They did not release any further details about the person who was shot or a suspect in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.