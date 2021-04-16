1 dead after 5-vehicle crash in north Houston

article

Police say at least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in north Houston.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 18700 block of Lee Road near FM 1960.

According to Houston police, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities have not released information on any additional injuries.

HPD's Vehicular Crimes investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.