1 dead, 2 wounded in northeast Houston shooting

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Eastland Street around 10:24 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say a resident called police and reported that a man was on the front patio with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police then followed blood about two blocks north to a vacant lot on Blue Street. Two men with gunshot wounds were found there. One of the men died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting, but they do believe the shooting occurred in the vacant lot.

There are no known suspects at this time.