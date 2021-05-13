1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at SE Houston apartment

article

Houston police are investigating a shooting at an apartment that left one person dead and a teen wounded.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in 10900 block of the Gulf Freeway.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Officers arrived at the scene and found one person dead in the apartment. He is described as being in his late teens or early 20s.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was also wounded and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was reportedly grazed in the back of the head and is in surgery.

According to police, they were told that a male wearing a hoodie and a mask came into the apartment and began shooting.

Homicide investigators were on the scene Thursday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP