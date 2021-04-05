1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in north Fort Bend County

Authorities are investigating a crash in north Fort Bend County that left one person dead and another person hospitalized.

The crash occurred at FM 359 and Settegast Ranch Road around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. One of the vehicles was on fire.

Texas DPS troopers are investigating the crash.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

