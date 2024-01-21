NEW DETAILS RELEASED AT 2:43PM:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting at Glen Cove Apartments that left a woman dead and another man wounded.

The deceased woman and the injured man were reportedly at Glen Cove Apartments visiting another apartment unit. Deputies said the couple approached the door of the unit and knocked very loudly, wanting to know what was happening inside.

According to officials, the man who answered the door and the man visiting both got into a fight.

During the fight, a woman inside the home pulled out a gun and shot both the woman and the man visiting. At the time of the shooting, two children were reportedly inside the apartment, but they were not harmed during the shooting.

The identities of the deceased woman and the injured man have not been released at this time. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

No further information is currently available, and additional details will be released as they become available.

