1 dead, 1 hurt after hit-and-run in SE Houston bar parking lot, police say

A pedestrian died and another was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a bar in southeast Houston early Monday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 11000 block of Fuqua Street near Sabo Road.

Police say a black pickup truck drove through the parking lot at a high rate of speed and struck two people. The driver then left the scene, authorities say.

A man died at the scene. A woman with a broken leg was taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck is believed to have been drinking at the bar prior to the crash.

The make and model of the pickup truck are unknown, but police say the vehicle should have front-end damage.

