Inside the Halloween Rush at Pasadena’s Spirit Halloween

The Brief Shoppers in Pasadena are flocking to Spirit Halloween off the Sam Houston Tollway to pick up top-selling classic horror costumes. Store managers are expanding hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers, though full returns end October 16 and exchanges run through October 22.



With Halloween just around the corner, shoppers across the area are gearing up for spooky season—and whether you're planning a classic fright or a last-minute trick-or-treat look, local stores are bustling with activity.

At the Spirit Halloween off the Sam Houston Tollway in Pasadena, the aisles are packed with animatronics, late-season shoppers, and kids eager to secure their favorite spooky gear.

Top Costumes of the Season

Classic slasher icons remain at the top of the list for trick-or-treaters this year. Young shoppers Melissa and Matthew stopped by to lock in their Halloween disguises, opting for horror royalty.

"I'm going to be the Ghostface girl," said Melissa. "And I'm going to be Jason," said Matthew.

According to Spirit Halloween District Sales Manager Sarah Wilson, classic horror continues to dominate sales.

"Scream is definitely one of them," Wilson said. "It's probably our top seller this season with the new movie coming out."

Essential Dates and Store Hours for Last-Minute Shoppers

If you haven't secured an outfit yet, don't panic. To accommodate the late rush, store hours are expanding as the holiday gets closer.

"There's always time to buy," Wilson emphasized. "We're open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and those hours will just expand earlier and later. We're still here and ready for you."

Shoppers should keep key store deadlines in mind when making purchases:

Returns: Ending October 16

Exchanges: Available through October 22

Ready for the Big Night

For young trick-or-treaters, the ultimate goal remains the same: a big haul of candy and a few good scares. When asked if his terrifying costume might scare neighbors away from handing over treats, Matthew was confident in his abilities.

"I'm pretty good at scaring," he laughed.