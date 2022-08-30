Today’s mortgage rates: 20-year rates edge down | August 30, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for August 30, 2022, which are largely up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, three key mortgage refinance rates have risen and one has fallen since yesterday.

Rates last updated on August 30, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. With 5,000 reviews, Credible maintains an "excellent" Trustpilot score.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates rose today, except for 20-year rates, which edged down. Homeowners looking to refinance may want to consider 15-year rates, which are the lowest available at 5%.

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchases

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen since Monday.

Rates last updated on August 30, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000+ Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

What this means: Three key mortgage rates edged today, with 10- and 15-year rates returning to the 5% mark. Still, homebuyers who want to save the most on interest should consider a shorter term. Rates for a 15-year mortgage are more than half a point lower than 30-year terms, which tend to be the most popular. Comparing rates from multiple lenders can help buyers find the best possible deal for their unique financial situation.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac – 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

What is a good mortgage rate?

Generally, a good mortgage rate is one that’s the lowest you can qualify for based on your individual factors, such as credit history, income, other debts, down payment amount, and more.

A rate that’s good for your financial situation should result in a monthly mortgage payment that you can manage, while leaving plenty of room in your monthly budget to put toward savings, investments, and an emergency fund. And a good rate should be competitive with average rates in the geographic area where you’re looking to buy.

