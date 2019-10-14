Your Legal Questions Answered: Checking receipts at department stores and not being able to contact lawyer

My husband and I took a company to small claims court and won the case. The company appealed the ruling so we decided to find a consumer lawyer. We paid $1,000 and left a lot of my original documents for them to make copies. We called two weeks later to find out what we needed to do. His office staff said he would contact us. We have never heard from him. Two court dates have been missed. His office is locked and every phone call goes to voicemail. What do we need to do? We contacted other lawyers and they said they can't help without him signing a release.