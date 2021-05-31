Teaching children with 5 time-honored traditions this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick off to summer, but its meaning runs much deeper. It is a time to pay respect to the men and women who have given their life in service. As you enjoy a picnic or barbecue with friends and family, I recommend these five ideas for honoring those in military service.

1. On Memorial Day at 3 p.m. across the USA, there is a moment of remembrance. Make it a point to talk to your children about the significance of doing this. At 3p.m., stay still and quiet for one to two minutes. This teaches your children how to reflect and remember those who died while serving.

2. Seek out a Memorial Day parade and take part in it or watch it on TV. Traditions like this can bring families together to honor all of those who have made such a sacrifice.

3. Have your children read a book or watch a movie about military heroes who served the country. If your children are older, watch a movie together as a family about wars that were fought to keep our country free. Talk about the impact this left on the world.

4. Write letters and make artwork with your children to send to our troops. Take time to draw a picture or write letters of gratitude with your children. The time spent will be meaningful. You can mail the letters or packages to a non-profit organization called "Support our Troops." Support Our Troops / 13791 N. Nebraska Ave / Tampa, FL 33613

5. Make a care package as a family. Deliver flowers, home cooked goodies, or other gifts to patients at a veterans’ hospital. This is a wonderful way to teach children the importance of thankfulness and acts of kindness.

Advertisement

Memorial Day makes a wonderful three-day weekend with your family, but don’t forget the reason we are grateful and celebrate the day! Take time to talk and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made for our country.